Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93, Zacks reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegiant Travel updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -3.500–2.500 EPS.
Allegiant Travel Stock Down 12.4 %
Shares of ALGT stock traded down $6.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. 719,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $122.53.
Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
