Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 7,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 10,037 shares.The stock last traded at $239.83 and had previously closed at $240.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alexander’s from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Alexander’s Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.97 and its 200-day moving average is $219.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

