Aleph Zero (AZERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.63 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $118.63 million and $1.10 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 268,567,290 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

