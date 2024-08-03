Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI) Declares $0.11 Interim Dividend

Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
Alcoa Stock Performance
