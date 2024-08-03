Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. Albemarle updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Albemarle Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE ALB traded down $6.18 on Friday, hitting $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,290. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $214.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.35.

View Our Latest Report on Albemarle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.