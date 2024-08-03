Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $17.42 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AGI. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

