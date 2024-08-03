Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $17.42 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
