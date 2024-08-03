Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.44), Zacks reports. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG traded down $9.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.09. The company had a trading volume of 167,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALG

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.