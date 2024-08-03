Akros Monthly Payout ETF (MPAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on August 5th

Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Akros Monthly Payout ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Akros Monthly Payout ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of MPAY stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Akros Monthly Payout ETF has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.
About Akros Monthly Payout ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Akros Monthly Payout ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for Akros Monthly Payout ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akros Monthly Payout ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.