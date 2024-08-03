Akros Monthly Payout ETF (MPAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on August 5th

Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Akros Monthly Payout ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Akros Monthly Payout ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MPAY stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Akros Monthly Payout ETF has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

About Akros Monthly Payout ETF

The Akros Monthly Payout ETF (MPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Akros Multi-Asset index. The fund is a passively managed, fund-of-funds representing a balanced portfolio of global equities, fixed income securities, and alternative investments which aims to provide monthly distributions.

