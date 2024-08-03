Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $292.14.

NYSE:APD opened at $281.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.20.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

