Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Air Lease has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Air Lease last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $677.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

