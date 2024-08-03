AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Susquehanna

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Get AerCap alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AerCap

AerCap Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of AER opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. AerCap has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $98.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 46,404 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AerCap by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AerCap by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.