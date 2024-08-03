Aemetis’ (AMTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMTX. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

Aemetis stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Aemetis has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aemetis

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $180,014.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,837.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

