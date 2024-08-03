Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Position Reduced by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,391 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises 3.3% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $7.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.53. The stock had a trading volume of 451,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,146. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.11. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

