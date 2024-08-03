Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) is SG Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

SG Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. Adtalem Global Education makes up 4.3% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Adtalem Global Education worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 111,288.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 48,967 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,277,000 after buying an additional 306,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 91,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,048. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

