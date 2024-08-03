ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of ACIW opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.20. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $846,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 140.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 62,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

