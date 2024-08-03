Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 25,681 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $313,821.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,509 shares in the company, valued at $51,647,939.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 354,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,167. The company has a market capitalization of $911.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

