96,766 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,685,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS traded down $7.08 on Friday, reaching $129.09. 1,557,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,005. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

