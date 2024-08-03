9,160 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 105.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $59.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.