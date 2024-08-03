90,224 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,224 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,322,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,311,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

