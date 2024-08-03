88,172 Shares in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Acquired by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000. Greenbrier Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Greenbrier Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 550,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

