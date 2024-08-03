86,367 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,887,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Middleby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Middleby by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Middleby by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Middleby stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.72. 869,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.08. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

