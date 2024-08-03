7,736 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,703,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,714,000 after acquiring an additional 112,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,970,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,530,000 after acquiring an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after buying an additional 68,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,132.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $3,137,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,132.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $613,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,089.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,836 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRA stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.38.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

