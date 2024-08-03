6,257 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Bought by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 278,340 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,382,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,694,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.98. 396,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,948. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

