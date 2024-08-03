5,851 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $424,025.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,399.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,209 shares of company stock valued at $21,557,242. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.