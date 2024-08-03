50,001 Shares in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.83% of Globalink Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLLI. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globalink Investment by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 251,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

GLLI remained flat at $11.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 0.01. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment ( NASDAQ:GLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

