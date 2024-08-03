483 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $534.54 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $571.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

