3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.24 and last traded at $127.37. 894,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,439,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

