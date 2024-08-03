3,375 Shares in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 278.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

