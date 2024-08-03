336,031 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 336,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.10% of Consolidated Edison at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.