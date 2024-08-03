28,506 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 174,350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 4,057.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after buying an additional 729,574 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE:X traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $40.29. 3,038,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.