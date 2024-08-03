241,983 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Hess as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.60. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $131.61 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

