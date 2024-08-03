2,259 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $2,960,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $4,585,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,156 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 3.5 %

CHRW opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

