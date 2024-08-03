1,882 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 413.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIPC stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 515,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,247. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

