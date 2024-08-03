186,605 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 186,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Zillow Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477 in the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,714,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.