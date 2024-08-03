1,840 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $15.95 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.