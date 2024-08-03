176,780 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 176,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,519,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DexCom by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in DexCom by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,986,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

