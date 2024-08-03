165,708 Shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
ACB opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
