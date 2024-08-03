1,334 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $568.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $555.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

