132,322 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,478. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $158.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.