ZoomInfo Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 3,296,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,095. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,005,000 after purchasing an additional 223,669 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

