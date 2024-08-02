Zeta Global’s (ZETA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Zeta Global stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 83.92% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 891.8% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 213,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after purchasing an additional 370,912 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 276,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $4,113,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $6,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

