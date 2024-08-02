Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.300-12.900 EPS.
ZBRA traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.19. 631,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $372.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.31.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
