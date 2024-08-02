XML Financial LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,279. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $110.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.36.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

