Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. 1,190,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

