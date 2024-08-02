WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$251.00 at National Bankshares

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$234.00 to C$251.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$246.92.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSP

WSP Global Trading Down 2.5 %

WSP traded down C$5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$218.77. 28,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. WSP Global has a one year low of C$174.39 and a one year high of C$230.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$214.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$212.33.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WSP Global news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.