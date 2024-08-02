WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$252.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WSP. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$246.92.

Shares of WSP stock traded down C$5.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$218.77. The company had a trading volume of 28,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,902. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$214.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a one year low of C$174.39 and a one year high of C$230.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

