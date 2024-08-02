Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.31 billion. Woodward also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.22.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,371. Woodward has a 52 week low of $119.03 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

