Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $190.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Woodward from $210.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.22.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $154.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a 52 week low of $119.03 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Woodward by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

