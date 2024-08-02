Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading 6.5% Higher

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 49,378,934 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 22,453,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

Woodbois Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, London, and Guernsey. It offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

