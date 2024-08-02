Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading 6.5% Higher

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 49,378,934 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 22,453,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).
Woodbois Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.
Woodbois Company Profile
Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, London, and Guernsey. It offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Woodbois
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.