WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 322,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 216,429 shares.The stock last traded at $42.33 and had previously closed at $43.30.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.